Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo pushes away rival team’s staff member who tried to take selfie, viral video

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr failing to secure the crucial three points, the Portuguese superstar stole the show after the game with his antics.
As Ronaldo exited the ground shortly after Al-Nassr's sad 1-1 draw that ended their title ambitions, a member of Al-Khaleej's backroom staff attempted to grab a selfie.
After the game, Al-Khaleej players and staff flooded Ronaldo with pleas for his shirt; in the end, the Portuguese star gave it to one player.
When a member of the Al-Khaleej backroom crew tried to snap a selfie with him, he didn't respond well and ended up pushing the person away.
Jugadores y cuerpo técnico del #KhaleejFC con @Cristiano tras el final del enfrentamiento#Ronaldo #CR7 #Ronaldo #VIVARONALDO #GOAT #CristianoRonaldo #Bicho #CristianoRonaldo #CR700 #ALNASSR #HalaRonaldo #CR7بث #GOAT7
pic.twitter.com/7hJZgYQuF0 — Elia Maria VL (@eliamvl1) May 8, 2023
Ronaldo's squad is now five points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad after a goal was disallowed for offside during the encounter.