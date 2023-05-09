Search icon
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo pushes away rival team’s staff member who tried to take selfie, viral video

Soon after full-time, a selfie request was made with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr failing to secure the crucial three points, the Portuguese superstar stole the show after the game with his antics.

As Ronaldo exited the ground shortly after Al-Nassr's sad 1-1 draw that ended their title ambitions, a member of Al-Khaleej's backroom staff attempted to grab a selfie. 

After the game, Al-Khaleej players and staff flooded Ronaldo with pleas for his shirt; in the end, the Portuguese star gave it to one player.

When a member of the Al-Khaleej backroom crew tried to snap a selfie with him, he didn't respond well and ended up pushing the person away.

Ronaldo's squad is now five points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad after a goal was disallowed for offside during the encounter. 

