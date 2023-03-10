Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gets angry, kicks bottle as fans chants Lionel Messi's name

Image Source: Twitter

On Thursday, March 9, Cristiano Ronaldo had a less than stellar performance as his team, Al Nassr, suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against Al-Ittihad during the Saudi Professional League match. The game took place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, and unfortunately for Al Nassr, this loss knocked them from their top spot in the league table. They now sit in second place in the 16-team league table with 46 points from 20 games.

Despite Ronaldo's reputation as a top-tier player, even the best have off days. This particular match was a tough one for Al Nassr, as they faced off against a formidable opponent in Al-Ittihad. The game was closely contested, but ultimately, Al Nassr was unable to secure a victory.

Al Nassr entered the match with a winning streak of four consecutive games, but unfortunately, they were unable to secure a victory against Al Ittihad on their home turf. Ronaldo, who had initially taken some time to adjust to the Saudi Arabian league, was left feeling frustrated by the team's lackluster performance. To add insult to injury, rival fans taunted him by chanting the name of his long-time on-field rival, Lionel Messi.

Numerous videos of fans chanting "Messi, Messi" to taunt Ronaldo have gained widespread attention on social media platforms. One particular video has captured the interest of fans, as it shows Ronaldo kicking a water bottle in frustration following his team's lackluster performance and the malicious chants directed towards him.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, made a surprising move to Saudi Arabia in December of last year. He signed a lucrative two-and-a-half-year contract with the Saudi club, worth a staggering 200 million euros per year.

Meanwhile, Messi continues to play in Europe, representing the French club Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, this week has been a forgettable one for Messi and his team, as they suffered a humiliating exit from the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 leaders were defeated by the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over two legs in the Round of 16 match of the ongoing CL season.

