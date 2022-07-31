Watch: Brock Lesnar sends Roman Reigns tumbling, lifts wrestling ring with tractor at Summerslam

Brock Lesnar sends Roman Reigns tumbling, lifts wrestling ring with tractor at Summerslam

The biggest party of the summer, Summerslam 2022 pitted Brock Lesar against his arch-rival Roman Reigns once again, and it was Reigns who successfully defended his undisputed WWE Championship. The Head of the Table, however, had to endure some bizarre shenanigans from Lesnar, who even lifted the wrestling ring with a tractor to send Reigns tumbling across the announcer's table.

The stipulation for Summerslam 2022's main event was a Last Man Standing match, and thus Reigns and Lesnar had to stand tall over the count of 10, and WWE decided to make things grand.

Known as the 'Beast incarnate' Lesnar channelled his inside cowboy avatar and brought a tractor inside the Nissan Stadium. He drove the tractor down the ramp and parked it near ringside.

Later in the match, Lesnar found Reigns near the edge of the ring, and he pushed the shovel under the ring and lifted the entire surface. The whole ring was lifted from one side, as the ropes broke and Roman Reigns rolled down towards the other side.

Watch:

Reigns somehow still managed to retain his undisputed titles and he also got a helping hand from his cousins, the Usos and Paul Heyman as well.

Later, Austin Theory also got into the mix, and he attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but he failed. So Theory still has a chance of challenging Reigns, but it remains to be seen when and where he will do the same.