Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Watch: Brock Lesnar sends Roman Reigns tumbling, lifts wrestling ring with tractor at Summerslam

WWE Summerslam saw Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns, and it was the latter who emerged victorious, but he was sent tumbling across the ring.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

Watch: Brock Lesnar sends Roman Reigns tumbling, lifts wrestling ring with tractor at Summerslam
Brock Lesnar sends Roman Reigns tumbling, lifts wrestling ring with tractor at Summerslam

The biggest party of the summer, Summerslam 2022 pitted Brock Lesar against his arch-rival Roman Reigns once again, and it was Reigns who successfully defended his undisputed WWE Championship. The Head of the Table, however, had to endure some bizarre shenanigans from Lesnar, who even lifted the wrestling ring with a tractor to send Reigns tumbling across the announcer's table. 

The stipulation for Summerslam 2022's main event was a Last Man Standing match, and thus Reigns and Lesnar had to stand tall over the count of 10, and WWE decided to make things grand. 

Known as the 'Beast incarnate' Lesnar channelled his inside cowboy avatar and brought a tractor inside the Nissan Stadium. He drove the tractor down the ramp and parked it near ringside. 

READ| Roman Reigns to retire from WWE amid rumours of Hollywood crossover? Here's what we know

Later in the match, Lesnar found Reigns near the edge of the ring, and he pushed the shovel under the ring and lifted the entire surface. The whole ring was lifted from one side, as the ropes broke and Roman Reigns rolled down towards the other side. 

Watch:

Reigns somehow still managed to retain his undisputed titles and he also got a helping hand from his cousins, the Usos and Paul Heyman as well. 

Later, Austin Theory also got into the mix, and he attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but he failed. So Theory still has a chance of challenging Reigns, but it remains to be seen when and where he will do the same. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.