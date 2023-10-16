Headlines

Watch: Babar Azam cuts birthday cake with team in Bengaluru ahead of Australia clash

Currently the Babar Azam is world's no.1 ODI batter, followed very narrowly by India's star opening batter, Shubman Gill at no.2.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

Pakistan cricket captain, Babar Azam celebrates his 29th birthday with the team in Bengaluru ahead of their ultimate clash against Australia on 20th October.

In a clip released by the Pakistan Cricket on X (formerly known as Twitter), Babar can be seen celebrating his birthday by cutting the cake with team at the hotel in Bengaluru.

After facing their first World Cup 2023 defeat against India on Saturday (14 October), Pakistan team are now gearing up for their next clash against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
 
In ODI World Cup history, India has held a record of remaining undefeated against arch-rivals Pakistan. And after yesterday’s win, India has continued the streak by registering their eighth win against the arch rival.

Currently the Babar Azam is world’s no.1 ODI batter, followed very narrowly by India’s star opening batter, Shubman Gill at no.2. 

