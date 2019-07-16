WATCH: Antoine Griezmann trains with new Barcelona teammates and gets nutmegged twice

Antoine Griezmann has been in a happy place since joining FC Barcelona. He joined his new teammate's for training for the first time on Monday and it seems it was a bit of a learning experience.

The new signing was tested by his teammates at Barca's Joan Gamper training ground as he was nutmegged twice. However, the French forward - who is expected to make his club debut next week - seemed to enjoy his time.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are currently on holiday while Sergio Busquets, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Ivan Rakitic turned up for training.

WATCH:

Antoine Griezmann gets nutmegged twice in his first Barcelona training session pic.twitter.com/23Qk2qDwUi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 15, 2019

Griezmann - who has been handed the No 17 shirt - is likely to debut in next week’s Rakuten Cup clash against Frank Lampard-managed Chelsea in Japan.

The La Liga champions signed the Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros on a five-year deal after paying his release clause.