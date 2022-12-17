Search icon
WATCH: Achraf Dari scores instant equaliser after two minutes of Gvardiol's goal

Earlier, Croatia took the lead early in the game through a beautiful set piece routine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Morocco equalized in less than two minutes after conceding the first goal. They did it from a free kick as well. Dari reacted the quickest to head Ziyech's inswinging free-kick beyond Croatia goalie Livakovic from five yards. It was also Dari's first international goal.

Watch:

Earlier, Croatia took the lead early in the game through a beautiful set piece routine. Majer delivered the free-kick into the near post and Perisic ran ahead from his defender to cushion it into the middle. Gvardiol threw himself forward to head the ball past Morocco keeper Bounou.

More to follow..

