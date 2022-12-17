WATCH: Achraf Dari scores instant equaliser after two minutes of Gvardiol's goal

Image Source: Twitter

Morocco equalized in less than two minutes after conceding the first goal. They did it from a free kick as well. Dari reacted the quickest to head Ziyech's inswinging free-kick beyond Croatia goalie Livakovic from five yards. It was also Dari's first international goal.

Earlier, Croatia took the lead early in the game through a beautiful set piece routine. Majer delivered the free-kick into the near post and Perisic ran ahead from his defender to cushion it into the middle. Gvardiol threw himself forward to head the ball past Morocco keeper Bounou.

