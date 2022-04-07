WATCH: 15-year-old French tennis player slaps opponent after losing match, video goes viral

In a shocking video that's going crazy viral on social media nowadays, a 15-year-old French tennis player was seen slapping his opponent after he lost the match. It's still not known why Raphael Nii Ankrah, the Ghanian player who defeated top seed Frenchman Michael Kouame was hit by the latter after they were supposed to shake hands as is the custom.

Following the incident, a full-fledged brawl broke out between the two players, and the video of the incident has since been going viral all over social media.

The tennis tournament ITF Juniors was being hosted in Ghana and on Monday, Michael Kouame and Raphael Nii Ankrah were scheduled to face off against one another. While Kouame was the top seed, Raphael pulled off a major upset as he defeated the Frenchman in a tie-breaker with the final score reading 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 in the Ghanian's favour.

Number 1 seeded player Michael Kouame from France slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah after losing in the ongoing TGF ITF jnrs world tour at the Accra sports stadium pic.twitter.com/pj4WjfifXZ — KENNETH KWESI GIBSON (@Kwesi_Gibson) April 4, 2022

Following the match, Kouame, 15, appeared to greet his victorious opponent with a handshake, but for some reason, he ended up slapping Raphael instead. The fans presented in the stadium captured the whole incident on their cameras.

A full-fledged brawl broke out at the venue as shown in the viral video, and the Frenchman, Kouame is also seen running away from the crowd.

The viral video of the slap has since been watched by an astonishing 8.27 lakh viewers. It remains unclear what prompted the top seed to slap his counterpart after the match.

The match between the two players was keenly contested. While the top seed Kouame lost the first set, he made a roaring comeback in the second set and won it, after which the game went into a tie-breaker which was again, fiercely contested by Raphael ultimately emerged victorious.

A local tennis player somehow got the video and shared it on Twitter, following which it has gone crazy viral.