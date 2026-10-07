Was Virat Kohli really paid Rs 5 crore for darshan at Premanand Maharaj ashram? Here's what his team say

Virat Kohli's team denied the Rs 5 crore darshan claim as completely false, saying he visits Premanand Maharaj only out of faith.

Virat Kohli's spokesperson has issued an official statement denying claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma. The team called the Rs 5 crore allegation completely false and said Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj only out of faith.

What was the Rs 5 crore claim?

Dinesh Sharma, who is Known as Falahari Maharaj and is the President of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas. The controversy began when he wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 4, 2026. In the letter, it was alleged that a property builder lobby and a private company from Rajasthan paid Rs 5 crore to Virat Kohli for a visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram, aiming to enhance the saint's popularity.

The letter claimed infiltration of PR companies and builder lobbies at the ashram. This claim gained traction on social media following a video of Falahari Maharaj. However, no evidence or transaction proof has been presented to substantiate the allegations, which remain unverified according to media reports.

Virat Kohli's official response

On October 6, Virat Kohli's spokesperson released an official statement and completely denied the allegation. The statement said, "We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma regarding Mr Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect." It further said, "Mr Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji."The team also urged the media to verify facts before reporting and to report responsibly.

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Virat Kohli's connection with Premanand Maharaj

This is not the first time Virat has visited Vrindavan. In January 2023, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram with their daughter Vamika. Photos and videos of that meeting went viral.The couple visited the ashram again in January 2025, after Virat retired from Test cricket. They have also visited other spiritual places like Neem Karoli Baba ashram.