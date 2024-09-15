'Was told to die by suicide': Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh recalls harrowing past

Navdeep made history in Paris by clinching the gold medal in the men's javelin throw F41 event.

Navdeep Singh, the gold medallist from India at the Paralympics 2024, bravely shared his tumultuous past, revealing that he was once urged by many to take his own life. Navdeep made history in Paris by clinching the gold medal in the men's javelin throw F41 event with an impressive throw of 47.32 meters.

In a recent interview, the 23-year-old athlete was asked about the source of his motivation to overcome life's challenges. Navdeep, a shining star in para-athletics, disclosed that his drive stems from the disbelief and doubt that others had in his abilities to succeed.

“Aapko kya lagta hai hume hausla kaha se aata hai? Jab wo bolte hain ki tu kuch nahi kar sakta. Isse acha to tu suicide kar le. Ye kya jeewan hai tera [Where do you think we get our courage from? When they say you can't do anything. It's better if you just commit suicide. What kind of life is this for you?],” Navdeep told Shubhankar Mishra on his Youtube Channel.

Navdeep fondly recalled his late father, who played a pivotal role in launching his athletic career.

“Shuruwat unhone karwai thi. Har jagah saath they [He was the one who got me started. He was with me every step of the way],” Navdeep added.

Meanwhile, Navdeep has risen to fame on social media for his exuberant celebrations on the field, drawing comparisons to star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Surprisingly, he recently disclosed that his favorite cricketer is Rohit Sharma.

During his time in Paris, Navdeep made headlines by breaking the Paralympics record with an impressive throw of 47.32 meters, surpassing the previous record set by China's Pengxiang Sun in Tokyo 2021. Initially securing the silver medal, Navdeep's position was elevated to gold after the disqualification of Iranian athlete Beit Sadegh, who displayed unsportsmanlike behavior by brandishing a controversial flag following his victory.

Standing at a mere 4 feet 4 inches tall, the Haryana-born athlete has captured the admiration of many with his remarkable achievements, showcasing unparalleled determination and resilience.

