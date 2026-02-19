Was Pakistan hockey team forced to clean kitchen, wash dishes for unpaid hotel bills? Details here

Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt slammed the national federation after players were stranded in Australia due to unpaid hotel bills.

Pakistan’s hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has strongly criticised the country’s hockey authorities after what he described as a deeply embarrassing tour of Australia, where players were left stranded and forced to manage basic arrangements on their own due to alleged administrative failures.

The team returned to Lahore early Wednesday, with Butt openly expressing frustration over what he called mismanagement by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Players Left Stranded During Australia Tour

According to Butt, the ordeal began soon after the squad landed in Australia. The players reportedly spent nearly half a day waiting at Sydney Airport before travelling onward to Canberra.

Upon arrival, the situation worsened. Hotel reservations had allegedly been cancelled because payments were not cleared, leaving the squad wandering the streets with their luggage. After several hours of uncertainty, temporary accommodation was arranged through an Airbnb booking. However, that arrangement covered only 10 days of a scheduled 13-day tour, forcing the team to relocate to more modest lodgings midway through their stay.

Butt claimed the players even had to handle household chores, including cleaning and dishwashing, before heading out to compete, a situation he described as unacceptable for a national team.

On-Field Struggles Add to Woes

The difficult circumstances off the pitch were mirrored by disappointing performances during the tour. Pakistan failed to secure a single win, suffering defeats against Australia and Germany.

Butt suggested that such results were inevitable given the instability surrounding the team’s arrangements. He added that players were allegedly warned against speaking publicly about their experiences, with threats of disciplinary action.

Federation Under Scrutiny

The controversy has intensified scrutiny of the PHF’s administration. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) stated that it had released more than Rs 10 million (approximately USD 36,000) specifically to cover hotel expenses for the tour.

Butt emphasised that Pakistan possesses talented players capable of stronger performances but stressed the need for structural reforms. He called for improved governance and the appointment of a foreign coach to guide the team forward.

'I am speaking because of what we went through,' he said, underlining that professional management and proper support systems are essential if Pakistan hockey is to rebuild its international standing.