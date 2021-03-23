Was offered Rs 52 lakh to seduce Novak Djokovic and record video: Model's shocking claim

In a shocking revelation, a Serbian model has disclosed that she was offered 60, 000 euros and a holiday to any place of her choice, in exchange for seducing World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and filming it.

Natalija Scekic was contacted by a man she knew and he asked for a date.

It is true that a guy contacted me. I know him from the city [of London] and I considered him a serious guy. I am familiar with their work and they were good. When he asked me for a date, I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life," Natalija Scekic told Svet&Scandal magazine.

Scekic said that she was humiliated on being offered a massive amount of 60,000 euros to seduce Novak and film it.

"I thought it was a hidden camera when he told me that I had to seduce Novak and film it, but not to worry about that because he was already taking care of that," Scekic said.

"He told me I could get about 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated," she added.

The Serbian model said that the man's request had not only offended her but also infuriated her and it was highly unethical for him to try to tarnish the reputation of Djokovic- who remains to be Serbia’s best ambassador.

"At that moment I thought of hitting him, throwing water on him, but I restrained myself because we were in a public place," she noted.

"I gathered my things and left. I hope he didn't find a girl who wants to do that because it's not fair to Novak. He is our best ambassador, an exemplary man, a family man. For someone to seduce him like that for money, or at least try to..." she concluded.

Djokovic who currently ranks as world number one is married to Jelena for seven years and the couple has two children - Tara (3) and Stefan (6).