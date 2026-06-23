Was Messi lucky? Record-breaking World Cup goal triggers VAR controversy

Lionel Messi grabbed headlines after he scored a double against Austria, setting a new FIFA World Cup goals record. However, his first goal of the match is at the centre of a controversy, which has become a big talking point for the football fans. Know the whole matter.

Lionel Messi is on cloud nine as he added another jewel to his crown with a brace against Austria in Argentina's second group stage match on Monday. With these two goals, he surpassed Germany's Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of most World Cup goals, and his current tally stands at 18. However, his 17th goal in the match is captivating the attention of many football fans.

Why Messi's goal sparked controversy?

The incident took place when Messi scored the first goal of the match, and the Austrian players argued that there was a foul on one of their defenders moments before Argentina regained possession. After Messi hit the net, Austrian players appealed to the referee, following which the incident was reviewed through VAR.

After reviewing the footage, the VAR team decided there was no clear reason to overturn the on-field decision, and the goal was allowed to stand, giving Argentina a valuable advantage in the match. While many felt the officials made the correct call, others believed Austria had a genuine case for a foul in the build-up.

Messi scripted history with a brace

After Messi's goal was allowed to stand, the Argentine legend scripted history by moving past the all-time FIFA World Cup record of 16 goals by Klose. Notably, Messi is one of the oldest players in the tournament and is probably playing his last World Cup.

With the win over Austria, Argentina also qualified for the Round of 32 and became the fourth team to achieve it after Mexico, the United States, and Germany.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/