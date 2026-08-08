FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran

ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz

IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list

Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Jadeja set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev

Jharkhand Horror: 65-year-old man held for brutal killing of mother and infant after rape

Jharkhand Horror: 65-year-old man held for brutal killing of mother

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Was Lionel Messi targeted by bomb threats during 2026 FIFA World Cup? Report reveals chilling details

Report says Lionel Messi faced the most bomb threats during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA. Cristiano Ronaldo and officials were also targeted.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Was Lionel Messi targeted by bomb threats during 2026 FIFA World Cup? Report reveals chilling details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lionel Messi was reportedly the most threatened footballer during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. A Spanish media report said security agencies recorded alleged bomb plots, stalking attempts and thousands of threatening messages aimed at players, officials and referees during the tournament.

Serious threats against Messi

A police dossier described several threats against Messi, according to a report by the Spanish publication Informacion.es. Through an FBI-coordinated network, security agencies from the US and other participating nations tracked suspicious activities and terrorism alerts. Before Argentina's game against Jordan, one of the most dangerous occurrences occurred in Dallas. According to reports, a caller told the Dallas airport that he and two other people were going to the stadium with 'homemade bombs and an AR-15.' Police, players from both teams, and Messi in particular were mentioned in the threat.

In preparation for the Argentina vs. Egypt match, an X user threatened to target Messi with explosives, prompting increased security measures. Authorities investigated threats of three bombs in stadium bins, utilising explosive experts and K-9 teams. Messi, a major tournament player, was the focus of most threats, with surveillance also covering players' families and venues.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn after making ‘generation gutter' remark on Gen Z, says...

Other players and officials targeted

During an international security operation led by the FBI, a dossier revealed that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were targeted, with Ronaldo facing harassment. On June 14, a FIFA employee reported a suspicious individual who inquired about Ronaldo's hotel, leading to the man's arrest on June 16. French referee François Letexier received over 6,000 threatening WhatsApp messages. The document underscores the security challenges anticipated at the 2026 World Cup involving high-profile players.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz
IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list
Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Jadeja set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev
Jharkhand Horror: 65-year-old man held for brutal killing of mother and infant after rape
Jharkhand Horror: 65-year-old man held for brutal killing of mother
India vs Sri Lanka Tests to offer free entry? SLC reveals reason behind move
India vs Sri Lanka Tests to offer free entry? SLC reveals reason behind move
Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked
Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement