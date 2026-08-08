Was Lionel Messi targeted by bomb threats during 2026 FIFA World Cup? Report reveals chilling details

Report says Lionel Messi faced the most bomb threats during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA. Cristiano Ronaldo and officials were also targeted.

Lionel Messi was reportedly the most threatened footballer during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. A Spanish media report said security agencies recorded alleged bomb plots, stalking attempts and thousands of threatening messages aimed at players, officials and referees during the tournament.

Serious threats against Messi

A police dossier described several threats against Messi, according to a report by the Spanish publication Informacion.es. Through an FBI-coordinated network, security agencies from the US and other participating nations tracked suspicious activities and terrorism alerts. Before Argentina's game against Jordan, one of the most dangerous occurrences occurred in Dallas. According to reports, a caller told the Dallas airport that he and two other people were going to the stadium with 'homemade bombs and an AR-15.' Police, players from both teams, and Messi in particular were mentioned in the threat.

In preparation for the Argentina vs. Egypt match, an X user threatened to target Messi with explosives, prompting increased security measures. Authorities investigated threats of three bombs in stadium bins, utilising explosive experts and K-9 teams. Messi, a major tournament player, was the focus of most threats, with surveillance also covering players' families and venues.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn after making ‘generation gutter' remark on Gen Z, says...

Other players and officials targeted

During an international security operation led by the FBI, a dossier revealed that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were targeted, with Ronaldo facing harassment. On June 14, a FIFA employee reported a suspicious individual who inquired about Ronaldo's hotel, leading to the man's arrest on June 16. French referee François Letexier received over 6,000 threatening WhatsApp messages. The document underscores the security challenges anticipated at the 2026 World Cup involving high-profile players.