Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Was Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's iconic picture edited? Check out behind the scenes footage

At no point are the greats together in the same, which means Photoshop or an alternative programme is likely to have been used to for this image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 07:51 AM IST

Was Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's iconic picture edited? Check out behind the scenes footage
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

An iconic image of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess took social media by storm on the eve of the World Cup on Saturday night – but the photograph may not be all it appears.

READ: VAR controversy hits FIFA WC in 160 seconds: Why Ecuador's first goal vs Qatar was denied

The picture was taken by American portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz for a Louis Vuitton advert, but behind-the-scenes footage appears to show that Messi and Ronaldo were not together in the same room for the shoot.

In a video posted by Louis Vuitton on their social channels but later deleted, Leibovitz can be seen photographing both Messi and Ronaldo separately.

At no point are the greats together in the same, which means Photoshop or an alternative programme is likely to have been used to complete the iconic image – unless Louis Vuitton are planning another big reveal later in the tournament.

In the video, Messi and Ronaldo speak of their proudest moments as international footballers ahead of what will be a fifth World Cup for both players.

"The most memorable victory for me was winning the recognition of the Argentine people," Messi says.

READ: 'Remember me in your prayers': Shaheen Afridi's emotional post after Appendectomy surgery goes viral

And Ronaldo adds: "When I won the first title for [the] Portugal national team."

The photograph is on course to be the most 'liked' image of all time on Instagram, with Ronaldo's post already having received in excess of 30 million likes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.