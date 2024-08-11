Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch-linked IPE-Plus Fund made no investments in Adani group shares, says 360 ONE

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

9 top Bollywood stars who were insulted on film sets

9 top Bollywood stars who were insulted on film sets

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

HomeSports

Sports

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Arshad Nadeem made history by throwing a record-breaking 92.97m in the men's javelin final, becoming Pakistan's first Olympic medalist since Barcelona 1992.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:25 PM IST

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan clinched the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024, marking a historic victory. However, controversy has arisen following his win. After the competition, Arshad Nadeem underwent a doping test, with claims now surfacing that the Pakistani athlete threw the javelin 92.97 meters by consuming banned substances. As news of this scandal spreads, demands for Neeraj Chopra to be awarded the gold medal have started to emerge. Let's delve into the truth behind these allegations.

What is a Dope Test?

Doping tests are conducted in almost all sports events around the world. This examination is usually done through urine and blood samples. The purpose is to determine whether an athlete has attempted to cheat in any way by using drugs, performance-enhancing tablets, or any form of dishonesty according to medical terms. Many athletes have been found guilty of doping in the Olympics. In the Paris Olympics 2024, Iran's Sajjad Sehneh and Nigerian boxer Cynthia were found guilty of doping.

What is the claim being made?

There is a growing demand on social media for action to be taken against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. One individual stated that when everyone else was able to throw the javelin from 88 meters to 89 meters, how did Nadeem manage to throw it 92.97 meters. Additionally, someone shared a photo of Arshad claiming that his face looked as if he had consumed intoxicating substances. While there are some who are supporting the Pakistani athlete, the majority seem to be engaging in trolling behavior.

Will Neeraj Chopra win the gold medal?

The practice of conducting doping tests has been in place for a long time. Athletes are often subjected to doping tests immediately after winning a medal. Following the conclusion of the javelin throw competition, not only Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, but also India's Neeraj Chopra and Grenada's Anderson Peters underwent doping tests. The reports of their tests were received while they were still on the field.

It is not uncommon for medal-winning athletes to undergo doping tests. This is done to ensure that the athlete has not engaged in any deceitful practices. Therefore, accusing Arshad Nadeem of consuming intoxicating substances or any other wrongdoing is completely unfounded. The doping tests were conducted solely to adhere to protocol, not because they were suspected of being in a dubious situation.

Also read| Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SHOCKING! This woman was a queen, supermodel, her rotten body was found on tree, she was from..

SHOCKING! This woman was a queen, supermodel, her rotten body was found on tree, she was from..

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Not Manisha Koirala, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Khamoshi

Not Manisha Koirala, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Khamoshi

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement