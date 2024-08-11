Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Arshad Nadeem made history by throwing a record-breaking 92.97m in the men's javelin final, becoming Pakistan's first Olympic medalist since Barcelona 1992.

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan clinched the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024, marking a historic victory. However, controversy has arisen following his win. After the competition, Arshad Nadeem underwent a doping test, with claims now surfacing that the Pakistani athlete threw the javelin 92.97 meters by consuming banned substances. As news of this scandal spreads, demands for Neeraj Chopra to be awarded the gold medal have started to emerge. Let's delve into the truth behind these allegations.

What is a Dope Test?

Doping tests are conducted in almost all sports events around the world. This examination is usually done through urine and blood samples. The purpose is to determine whether an athlete has attempted to cheat in any way by using drugs, performance-enhancing tablets, or any form of dishonesty according to medical terms. Many athletes have been found guilty of doping in the Olympics. In the Paris Olympics 2024, Iran's Sajjad Sehneh and Nigerian boxer Cynthia were found guilty of doping.

What is the claim being made?

There is a growing demand on social media for action to be taken against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. One individual stated that when everyone else was able to throw the javelin from 88 meters to 89 meters, how did Nadeem manage to throw it 92.97 meters. Additionally, someone shared a photo of Arshad claiming that his face looked as if he had consumed intoxicating substances. While there are some who are supporting the Pakistani athlete, the majority seem to be engaging in trolling behavior.

Will Neeraj Chopra win the gold medal?

The practice of conducting doping tests has been in place for a long time. Athletes are often subjected to doping tests immediately after winning a medal. Following the conclusion of the javelin throw competition, not only Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, but also India's Neeraj Chopra and Grenada's Anderson Peters underwent doping tests. The reports of their tests were received while they were still on the field.

It is not uncommon for medal-winning athletes to undergo doping tests. This is done to ensure that the athlete has not engaged in any deceitful practices. Therefore, accusing Arshad Nadeem of consuming intoxicating substances or any other wrongdoing is completely unfounded. The doping tests were conducted solely to adhere to protocol, not because they were suspected of being in a dubious situation.

