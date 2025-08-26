Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeSports

SPORTS

Want to watch Hockey Asia Cup matches in Rajgir Stadium for free? Know how to book tickets

If you are an ardent hockey supporter, then Hockey India has come up with a good surprise for such fans by introducing free entry tickets for all the games of the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup. Check out the procedure to book tickets.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Want to watch Hockey Asia Cup matches in Rajgir Stadium for free? Know how to book tickets
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will commence on August 29
Ahead of the commencement of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Hockey India has announced free entry for all fans for the complete tournament, starting on August 29 and running to September 7 in Bihar's Rajgir. The decision has been taken by Hockey India to promote affordability and accessibility and to ensure more attendance of fans inside the stadium.

 

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey announced the news and said, ''Hosting the Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir is a historic moment for Indian hockey, and we want every fan to be part of this journey. By keeping entry free, our aim is to make the sport more accessible and to encourage families, students, and young athletes to come and witness world-class hockey. This is not just a tournament, it is a celebration of the game, and the people of Bihar and beyond deserve to be at the heart of it.''

 

The upcoming Hockey Asia Cup will feature eight teams, including India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. The host India is in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. India's first league game will be against China on August 29, followed by a match against Japan on August 31. The final league match will be played on September 1.

 

How to book tickets for Hockey Asia Cup?

 

If you want to support Team India and watch the game inside the stadium, you can register yourself on the Hockey India website and book tickets for the respective matches. Fans will get an e-ticket 

