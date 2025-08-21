Want to volunteer for FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s step-by-step guide to join

FIFA has officially opened applications for its volunteer program for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be the largest volunteer community for a FIFA event to date, with approximately 65,000 volunteers expected to participate across the three host countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away, excitement is reaching a peak. The tournament is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, marking the first time 48 teams will compete across three host nations: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. As the world’s top players prepare to dazzle on the pitch, FIFA has launched a significant volunteer recruitment initiative, calling on around 65,000 football fans to join in and be part of something extraordinary behind the scenes.

How to apply for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Volunteer Program

To become a volunteer for the FIFA World Cup, the journey begins on the official FIFA Volunteer Community website. Registration is a mandatory first step before submitting your application.

Once registered, applicants must:

Fill out a detailed application form, selecting a preferred host city and highlighting their skills and availability.

Complete a short online assessment that showcases their passion for the tournament and explains why they would be a great fit for the volunteer team.

Candidates who are shortlisted will be invited to attend an in-person or group recruitment interview in their chosen city, followed by a background check. Once selected, volunteers will be assigned specific roles in key areas such as stadium management, media coordination, fan services, or logistics, with tailored training provided before the tournament begins.

Who can apply?

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years old at the time of application (there is no upper age limit).

Be available to work a minimum of eight shifts during the tournament (including some prior to the official start).

Possess a good command of English. Knowledge of Spanish is beneficial for volunteer positions in Mexico, while Canadian French is an asset for volunteers in Canada.

Be legally permitted to volunteer in the host country.

Although FIFA will not cover travel, accommodation, or visa costs, prior volunteer experience is not required – this is a remarkable opportunity for first-timers to make their mark in football history.

Receive a Role Offer

If you are chosen, you will be given a conditional role offer that outlines your functional area, role description, and venue. Role offers are anticipated to be distributed between January and February 2026.

Complete Training and Get Ready

After accepting the offer, you will participate in training scheduled for March 2026. This training aims to equip you for your specific role. Additionally, you will receive your official volunteer uniform and accreditation pass to prepare you for the tournament.

It is crucial to understand that volunteers are responsible for their own travel, accommodation, and personal expenses. Nevertheless, meals and refreshments will be provided during your shifts, along with an official uniform and a unique, behind-the-scenes experience at the world’s largest football event.

