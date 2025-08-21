Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit, says, 'We attach great importance to...'

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe

Ram Gopal Varma slams 'dumb' dog lovers, supports Supreme Court's order: 'Are you so blind, deaf and brain-dead that...'

8th Pay Commission: Employee forum gears up for salary hike discussion, expects ToR nod in...

Want to volunteer for FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s step-by-step guide to join

Meet woman who secured gold medal at BHU, cleared UPSC in first attempt with AIR...; now an IAS officer posted in...

Pallavi Joshi blames West Bengal government for obstructing The Bengal Files trailer launch event: 'They should be...'

From Lovely Runner to Hospital Playlist: Best fictional K-drama bands that deserve to be real

PM Modi dials French President Macron, exchanges views on peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine

Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit, says, 'We attach great importance to...'

China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched

Ram Gopal Varma slams 'dumb' dog lovers, supports Supreme Court's order: 'Are you so blind, deaf and brain-dead that...'

Ram Gopal Varma slams 'dumb' dog lovers, supports Supreme Court's order

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeSports

SPORTS

Want to volunteer for FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s step-by-step guide to join

FIFA has officially opened applications for its volunteer program for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be the largest volunteer community for a FIFA event to date, with approximately 65,000 volunteers expected to participate across the three host countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 09:14 PM IST

Want to volunteer for FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s step-by-step guide to join
Representational Image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away, excitement is reaching a peak. The tournament is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, marking the first time 48 teams will compete across three host nations: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. As the world’s top players prepare to dazzle on the pitch, FIFA has launched a significant volunteer recruitment initiative, calling on around 65,000 football fans to join in and be part of something extraordinary behind the scenes.

How to apply for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Volunteer Program

To become a volunteer for the FIFA World Cup, the journey begins on the official FIFA Volunteer Community website. Registration is a mandatory first step before submitting your application.

Once registered, applicants must:

Fill out a detailed application form, selecting a preferred host city and highlighting their skills and availability.

Complete a short online assessment that showcases their passion for the tournament and explains why they would be a great fit for the volunteer team.

Candidates who are shortlisted will be invited to attend an in-person or group recruitment interview in their chosen city, followed by a background check. Once selected, volunteers will be assigned specific roles in key areas such as stadium management, media coordination, fan services, or logistics, with tailored training provided before the tournament begins.

Who can apply?

  • To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:
  • Be at least 18 years old at the time of application (there is no upper age limit).
  • Be available to work a minimum of eight shifts during the tournament (including some prior to the official start).
  • Possess a good command of English. Knowledge of Spanish is beneficial for volunteer positions in Mexico, while Canadian French is an asset for volunteers in Canada.
  • Be legally permitted to volunteer in the host country.
  • Although FIFA will not cover travel, accommodation, or visa costs, prior volunteer experience is not required – this is a remarkable opportunity for first-timers to make their mark in football history.

Receive a Role Offer

If you are chosen, you will be given a conditional role offer that outlines your functional area, role description, and venue. Role offers are anticipated to be distributed between January and February 2026.

Complete Training and Get Ready

After accepting the offer, you will participate in training scheduled for March 2026. This training aims to equip you for your specific role. Additionally, you will receive your official volunteer uniform and accreditation pass to prepare you for the tournament.

It is crucial to understand that volunteers are responsible for their own travel, accommodation, and personal expenses. Nevertheless, meals and refreshments will be provided during your shifts, along with an official uniform and a unique, behind-the-scenes experience at the world’s largest football event.

Also read| Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international cricket

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Shame on you...': Anurag Kashyap bashes Chiranjeevi Hanuman makers, says they 'should be in the gutter'
'Shame on you...': Anurag Kashyap bashes Chiranjeevi Hanuman makers
RRB NTPC Graduate Level result 2025: How to download results when released, check steps, direct LINK here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level result 2025: How to download results when released
Ambati Rayudu sparks NEW controversy over SuryaKumar Yadav's iconic T20 World Cup catch, says 'Rope was...'
Ambati Rayudu sparks NEW controversy over Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC catch
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister-in-law makes BIG claim, says, wife Bushra Bibi kept in horrific conditions in jail, 'Rats, electricity cut,...'
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister-in-law makes BIG claim, says, wife Bushra...
V-P election 2025: BJP's CV Radhakrishnan vs INDIA Bloc's B Sudershan Reddy campaigns intensify with personal attacks
V-P election 2025: CV Radhakrishnan vs B Sudershan Reddy intensifies
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE