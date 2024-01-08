‘Want to start from…:’ MS Dhoni’s old video goes viral amid Maldives row

In the viral video, a fan asked Dhoni about his favourite travel destinations and the CSK skipper’s response to it made a clear stance on the current discussions surrounding the Indian islands and the Maldives.

As Indian cricketers come forward to support the tourism of the Indian Islands amid the Maldives row, an old video featuring former India cricket captain and CSK skipper MS Dhoni is breaking the internet. In the viral video, a fan asked Dhoni about his favourite travel destinations and the CSK skipper’s response to it made a clear stance on the current discussions surrounding the Indian islands and the Maldives.

He says, “Mostly, I do travel a lot, but not for vacations. I have not been on a lot of vacations, so during my cricket playing time, mostly I would go to nations where cricket was there."

"I haven’t seen a lot because I was like I’m here to play cricket, I will play cricket and come back. My wife loves to travel, so now our plan is that we’re getting some time off. We want to travel, but we want to start from India."

"We have so many beautiful places over here. I would like to explore them first before heading to different places," he further said.

First priority for Indian tourism places then others. This is why MS Dhoni is GOAT #ExploreIndianIslands #Maldives pic.twitter.com/8iOvsmEs5h — (@WorshipDhoni) January 7, 2024

What is the Maldives controversy?

It all started when Maldives minister Mariyam Shiuna made insulting remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, post his recent visit to Lakshadweep. As a result, the derogatory remarks triggered the Indian social media users as they erupt with calls to ‘boycott Maldives’. Sports personalities including Sachin Tendulkar, and Venkatesh Prasad have also come in support of exploring Indian islands.

Meanwhile, fans across the world are excited to see MS Dhoni’s return in the upcoming IPL 2024. Last season, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain led CSK to their fifth IPL title after winning over the then Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in 2023.

In 2023, the star wicketkeeper-batter underwent knee surgery. Currently, the player is going through rehab and he is expected to be fit ahead of IPL 2024.

CSK in the recent IPL auction 2024 managed to pick some impactful players. After engaging in fiery bidding wars with other franchises, CSK bagged star players from World Cup 2023 like Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore) and Daryl Mitchell (Rs 14 crore).

The MS Dhoni-led side is also excited about India’s star bowling all-rounder, Shardul Thakur’s return to the team. They bought Shardul for Rs 4 crore.