'Want to bring the trophy back for him': Theo Hernandez wants to win FIFA World Cup 2022 for brother Lucas

Theo Hernandez wants to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 for his bro Lucas

France reached the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday after a 2-0 win over Morocco as they set up a date in the summit clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina. Theo Hernandez scored the opening goal against Morocco, while Kolo Muani scored late in the second half to seal the contest.

Had Theo's elder brother Lucas Hernandez been fit, chances are that the AC Milan left-back wouldn't have even started the match, however, the elder brother sustained a rupture to his ACL on his right knee in France's opening group game against Australia which they won 4-1.

Theo wants to win the World Cup for his brother, who is set to miss out on at least six months of football after suffering the injury.

READ| Sania Mirza attends FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal amid divorce rumours, pics go viral

Speaking to the media after France's win over Morocco, the younger sibling stated that he's been in touch with Lucas every day since he left Qatar to recover from the injury.

"His injury was very bad news for us. It’s not easy for him, either, because it’s also a really long injury," said Theo Hernandez.

He added, " I've been talking with him on the phone every day since he left Qatar. I want to play in every match here because I want to bring the trophy back for him."

READ| Karim Benzema set to return for the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina: Reports

The list of players not available for selection due to injury has been a long one with some stellar names including Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, and the 2022 Ballon D'or winner Karim Benzema who is reportedly set to return to the French side for the summit clash.

Attending a press conference earlier, a Chinese journalist told Theo that his nickname among fans back in China was "Supercar" due to his incredible speed, to which he had a hilarious reply.

The AC Milan star said, "I prefer Ferrari."