Wales vs England Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for WAL vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2022, match 36

Wales's Gareth Bale will square off against England's Harry Kane

The final group stage games of FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick start from Tuesday, with Group B's two matches set to take place simultaneously. England will face off against Wales while the USA will lock horns against Iran.

Currently, Harry Kane's England are at the top of Group B with four points, and they only need to avoid a defeat against Gareth Bale's Wales to secure their place in the next round. However, the Three Lions will hope to finish top of the Group, and for that, they will try to pick up a win over the Welsh side.

Wales are on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament, and need to beat England by a big margin, and hope that the USA can beat Iran so that they can still have any hope of reaching the next round.

That's not going to be easy, given the English side have plenty of superstars who can hurt Bale's side, but with the kind of star names set to take to the field, fans will nonetheless be in for a treat.

Dream11 Prediction – Wales vs England, match 36 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Jordan Pickford

Defenders – Luke Shaw, Ben Davies, Harry Maguire

Midfielders – Jude Bellingham, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Williams, Declan Rice

Strikers – Harry Kane (vc), Raheem Sterling, Gareth Bale (c)

Wales vs England​ probable playing XIs

Wales: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Moore, Bale

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

WAL vs ENG My Dream11 team

Wales vs England​ Arabia Match Details

Wales vs England ​FIFA World Cup 2022 match 36 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India), November 30.