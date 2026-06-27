Vozinha achieves rare FIFA World Cup feat with Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia game, joins elite list of goalkeepers

Cape Verde's star goalkeeper, Vozinha, achieved a very rare and special milestone in FIFA World Cup history with the last group stage match against Saudi Arabia. Know more about the feat here.

Vozinha, Cape Verde's star goalkeeper, etched his name in history books by becoming only the third goalie ever to register multiple clean sheets in a FIFA World Cup after turning 40. He achieved this feat after the island nation secured a berth for the Round of 32 by holding Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw, finishing only behind Spain in Group H.

Vozinha has kept two clean sheets in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, joining the elite list of goalkeepers like England's Peter Shilton and Italy's Dino Zoff. Notably, England's Shilton leads the charts with three clean sheets, whereas Zoff and Vozinha are tied with two each.

Cape Verde scripted history with qualification for knockouts

The island nation faced Saudi Arabia in their third and final group stage match, which ended in a 0-0 draw. It was a must-win game for Saudi but they struggled to convert their chances and are now eliminated along with Uruguay from Group H. With this result, Cape Verde qualified for the next round along with Spain in Group H and became the first country since Chile in 1998 to advance from the group stage after drawing all of their matches.

They also became the third smallest nation to play at the global finals, and drew all of their games to progress in second place.

In their next fixture in the Round of 32, Cape Verde will face defending champions Argentina next Saturday, July 4, at the Miami Stadium. The match will begin at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/