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Vithya Ramraj wins bronze, breaks PT Usha’s 42-year-old Asian Games record

Vithya Ramraj created history at the Asian Games 2026, breaking PT Usha’s 42-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles and also securing a bronze medal.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

Vithya Ramraj wins bronze, breaks PT Usha’s 42-year-old Asian Games record
Vithya Ramraj breaks PT Usha’s 42-year-old record. (Pic Credits: Instagram/vithya_ramraj)
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India has added another medal to its tally as Vithya Ramraj clinched the bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday. Not only this, but she also broke a 42-year-old national record with her personal best run of 54.75 seconds. She broke the previous national record of 55.42 seconds, held by legendary PT Usha at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Vithya cleared all 10 hurdles to finish third in the final, clinching bronze in the discipline.

Meanwhile, Mariam Kareem of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won the gold medal with an Asian Games record time of 54.31 seconds, whereas Kazakhstan's Adelina Zems clinched silver with 54.58 seconds.

Coming back to Vithya's record-breaking stint, she broke PT Usha's long-standing national record in the women's 400m hurdles. Apart from her, another Indian in the field, Anu Raghavan, also clocked her personal best of 55.88 seconds and finished fifth.

India's medal tally in Asian Games 2026 so far

Gold - 4 medals

Silver -17 medals

Bronze - 19 medals

Who is Vithya Ramraj?

Vithya Ramraj hails from Tamil Nadu and competes primarily in 400m hurdles and relay events. She first made headlines at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she clocked 55.42 seconds in the 400m hurdles and equalled PT Usha’s long-standing national record. She also helped India win silver in the 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay at the same Games.

She has also represented India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

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