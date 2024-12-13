Gukesh clinched the title with a dramatic victory over reigning champion Ding Liren in Game 14 of the 2024 World Chess Championship

Indian chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at the age of 18. Gukesh clinched the title with a dramatic victory over reigning champion Ding Liren in Game 14 of the 2024 World Chess Championship on Thursday. Chess legend and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand praised Gukesh’s never-give-up attitude as the key to his triumph.

Anand, who began training Gukesh at the age of 14 through the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), described the young champion’s journey as “remarkable.”

Speaking to Firstpost, Anand said, “He’s not only the second Indian world champion but also the youngest ever at 18. When I started working with him, I knew he was talented, but I didn’t expect this in just four years.”

The championship was a closely contested battle that spanned 14 games. Ding Liren fought hard, equalizing the match in Game 12. However, in the final game, Gukesh capitalized on a crucial blunder by Ding to secure his place in history. Anand admired Gukesh’s persistence, saying, “He kept playing even in a drawn position. Ding’s mistake came unexpectedly, making it a historic moment.”

Anand highlighted Gukesh’s ability to handle setbacks and stick to his strategy as decisive factors in his success. “He turned up, played well, and kept putting pressure in every game. His spirit and preparation paid off,” Anand said while speaking to Firstpost.

Gukesh’s victory is expected to inspire his peers, including Indian stars Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi. Anand believes this win will fuel a chess revolution in India, driving young talents to achieve even greater heights.