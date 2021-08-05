Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Virendra Sehwag, netizens slam Kazakhstan's Nurislam for brutally biting Ravi Dahiya during bout

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya got Indian fans happy as he booked a spot in the final in the 57kg category. The wrestler had defeated Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semifinal.

The win had made Dahiya only the second Indian wrestler ever to enter the Olympics final after Sushil Kumar.

While all fans were celebrating the win, fans noticed something that got them fuming and angry. It was seen that Dahiya was brutally and painfully bitten on his arm on the route to his historic win.

The incident is said to have taken place in the last few seconds of the semi-final bout. Ravi was seen trying to pin down Sanayev, but the Kazakhstan wrestler bit him on the arm.

Soon former India batsman Virendra Sehwag and netizens took to social media to speak about the incident.

As for the bout, Dahiya was trailing 2-9 against Sanayev, but as the clock ticked away, the fourth seed Indian got a hold of his rival and with a double leg attack, he was declared the winner by 'victory by fall'.

As for the final, Dahiya will now take on Zaur Uguev of Russia in the final. He can potentially become India's second-ever individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra back in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.