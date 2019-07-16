Viren Rasquinha annoyed after Indian footballers don't have their names on their back during India vs Syria

Viren Rasquinha

Former Indian hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha took to social media to raise the question on why does the Indian men's national football team don't have their names on the back of their jersey.

The 2003 Asia Cup gold medalist claimed himself to be a fan of the game but not an avid watcher, which is why he can't remember all the names of the Indian football team players.

Rasquinha's post on Twitter read, "Why aren’t the names of the Indian Football team players on the back of their jerseys? #HeroIntercontinentalCup #IndVsSyr I love football but not enough to know the names of all the current players in the Indian team. Come on @IndianFootball you can do better."

He then went on to add, "I am already spoilt for choice as far as football on TV is concerned. @IndianFootball please make it slightly easier for the common fan like me to support our National Football team."

On July 7th, India fought back in the second session with a spirited display but still lost 2-5 against North Korea to suffer their second consecutive defeat in the Intercontinental Cup football tournament.

Jong Il Gwan (8th and 29th minute), Sim Hyon Jin (16th), Ri Un Chol (63rd) and Ri Jin (90+2) scored for North Korea while Lallianzuala Chhangte (51st) and captain Sunil Chhetri (61st) reduced the margin for India.

The loss put the home side virtually out of the reckoning for a berth in the final as they occupy the bottom of the points table. Tajikistan are in the top of the table with six points from two wins while Syria and North Korea have three points each.