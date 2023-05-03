Search icon
Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Who was at fault? Role of Naveen Ul-Haq, Kyle Mayers explained

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir has lost his entire match fee for the fight. (File)

The IPL league match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow SuperGiants on May 1, was explosive for a different reason altogether -- the fight between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen Ul-Haq. Bengaluru won the match by 18 runs but the match will be known for the nasty arguments between the two legends from Delhi. Here's what happened.

During the match, before the Gambhir-Kohli fight, Afghanistan-origin player Naveen Ul-Haq had fought with Kohli two times on the field. Here's what happened.

A source told PTI that at the time of the incident, he was present in the dug-out. Kyle Mayers was talking to Kohli after the match as the Bengaluru stalwart was walking back into his dugout. They had several run-ins during the match.

Mayers asked Kohli why he was abusing him. At this, Kohli asked why he was ogling him during the match. Amit Mishra had also complained with the umpire that Kohli was abusing Naveen Ul-Haq, who had come to bat at number 10. 

Per the source, after Kohli's remarks, Gambhir tried to diffuse the situation. He tried to take him away and told not to talk to Kohli. After this, Gambhir asked Kohli: "Kya bol rha hai, bol (what are you telling him, say)".

Kohli said," Maine apko kuch nhi bola hai, aap kyu ghus rahe ho (I said nothing to you, why are you butting in)".

Gambhir replied," If you have said something to me, it means you have abused my family."

Kohli said," Apni family sambhal ke rakhiye" (Keep your family away).

Gambhir concluded the argument by saying: "Ab tu mujhe sikhaya? (Now I will have to learn from you?)." 

Gautam Gambhir has lost his entire match fee for the fight. Virat Kohli has also lost 100 percent of the match fee (Rs 1.07 crore).

This is what happened, according to the source.

Now you decide who was at fault.

