Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Virat Kohli reached Kanpur today, where the Indian team is staying, for the second Test match against Bangladesh

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli reached Kanpur today, where the Indian team is staying, for the second Test match against Bangladesh. Upon reaching the hotel he received a warm welcome at the hotel. When he entered the hotel's lobby he got mobbed by a sea of people, which led him turn down a handshake with a hotel's staff.

In a display of his amiable nature, Virat Kohli, known for his warm interactions with fans, typically obliges requests for selfies and autographs. However, during this particular instance, the overwhelming reception led the former India captain to decline a handshake. Amidst the warm welcome, when a hotel staff member approached Kohli for a handshake, he, carrying a bag in one hand and bouquet in another, had to politely refuse, saying, "Sir, 2 hi haath hain (I got only two hands)." Despite this, Kohli graciously expressed his gratitude with a kind 'thank you'.

Virat Kohli's welcome at the Team Hotel in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/cq4ku5pK3C — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 24, 2024

Meanwhile, a traditional tilak was applied on his forehead, and he was presented gifts, along with flowers, and a sacred 'rudraksh', reflecting the rich Indian culture.

He was accompanied by teammate Rishabh Pant and coach Gautam Gambhir. After a tough start in the first Test in Chennai, where he scored 6 and 17, Kohli is determined to bounce back to form as India strives for a commanding performance in the series.

Kohli's last visit to Kanpur's Green Park Stadium was during India's game against New Zealand in 2021, where he only scored 27 runs in two innings. With his focus now on regaining form, the match presents a crucial opportunity for the former Indian captain as he continues to prepare for a packed cricketing calendar, including India's campaign in the World Test Championship.

After missing the home series against England earlier this year due to the birth of his second child, Kohli made a strong return to the Indian team. His impressive performance during the 2024 IPL season, scoring more than 740 runs, was instrumental in leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a successful season. Additionally, his standout innings in the T20 World Cup final played a crucial role in India's victory. As India navigates through a packed cricket schedule, Kohli remains a vital asset in their pursuit of future triumphs.

The second Test match against Bangladesh is scheduled to held on Friday, with Kohli aiming to play a significant role in guiding India to another series triumph.