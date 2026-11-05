Virat Kohli Turns 38: From humble schoolboy to cricket 'King', know about his net worth, education, car collection

King Kohli celebrates his 38th birthday today. From his net worth to his schooling and luxury car collection, here's a look at the star cricketer's life beyond cricket.

Virat Kohli turned 38 today, on November 5. Fans on social media poured in wishes for him. They praised his contribution to Indian cricket and called him King Kohli. Beyond cricket, Kohli is also known for his wealth, simple educational journey and love for luxury cars.

His net worth

Kohli's net worth is over Rs 1,050 crore, making him one of India's richest cricketers. He earns from BCCI's A+ contract of Rs 7 crore a year, match fees and his Rs 21 crore IPL deal with RCB. Brand deals with Puma, Audi, Myntra and others, plus his businesses and investments, add to his wealth.

In investing in GoDigit, Rage Coffee and other companies, he owns One8 and Wrogn, which made Rs 244 crore in FY26. He and Anushka now spend a lot of time in London with their children and own an Rs 80 crore mansion in Gurugram, a Rs 34 crore apartment in Mumbai and a villa in Alibaug.

Know about his education

Born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, Kohli grew up in Uttam Nagar. He studied at Vishal Bharti Public School till Class 8-9, then moved to Saviour Convent School in Class 9 to balance cricket and studies. At age 9, he joined West Delhi Cricket Academy under coach Rajkumar Sharma, captained the Delhi U-15 and U-17 teams and led India to a U-19 World Cup win in 2008. He did not go to college.

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Here is a look at the car collection

Kohli owns many luxury cars. His collection includes a Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911, Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Flying Spur, Audi R8 V10 and Audi R8 LMX.