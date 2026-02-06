Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Legends laud India U19 team on World Cup triumph, praise Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock

A scintillating 175 in 80 balls by Vaibhav Suryavanshi outclassed a valiant century from Caleb Falconer as Team India captured their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title, beating England by 100 runs, successfully defending 412 runs to extend the young English side's wait for their second trophy at Harare on Friday.

A scintillating 175 in 80 balls by Vaibhav Suryavanshi outclassed a valiant century from Caleb Falconer as Team India captured their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title, beating England by 100 runs, successfully defending 412 runs to extend the young English side's wait for their second trophy at Harare on Friday.

India wrapped the match, bundling out England for 311 runs in 40.2 overs, removing Caleb for a 66-ball 115, with nine fours and seven sixes. India's rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a blistering 175 in 80 balls, dedicated his 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Tournament' titles to the support staff and spoke of his confidence in his skillset and big-match ability.



Lauding India's win, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said, "Champions! So proud of this young group and the fearless cricket they played. Well done to the entire team, including coaches and support staff. Enjoy the moment! When you have a Sooryavanshi, a timeless blockbuster is expected! Well done, Vaibhav!"



"Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age-group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff," wrote Virat Kohli.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote, "India’s cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours."



President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the team on X, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 for the record sixth time! Remaining undefeated throughout the tournament, the team has done the nation proud with its dominant performance. I wish the talented young players a very bright future ahead. I am sure that Indian cricket will go from strength to strength."