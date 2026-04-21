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Virat Kohli to play cricket with Novak Djokovic? Tennis star hints major collaboration during India visit

Novak Djokovic has revealed plans to visit India and hinted at a possible tennis–cricket collaboration with Virat Kohli. Calling Kohli a friend and inspiration, he said the event could bring together both sports and global fans.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

Virat Kohli to play cricket with Novak Djokovic? Tennis star hints major collaboration during India visit
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Novak Djokovic has sparked excitement after revealing he may soon team up with Virat Kohli for a unique sporting collaboration involving both tennis and cricket. The announcement has left fans eagerly waiting for a possible historic crossover between the two global icons.

Djokovic hints at cricket–tennis crossover with Kohli:

Novak Djokovic has made a big announcement that has thrilled fans across sports. The tennis legend spoke at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid to announce his upcoming trip to India, which will include a meeting with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli to participate in a friendly sporting event that combines cricket and tennis.

Djokovic revealed that Kohli is not just someone he admires but also a personal friend. He credited Kohli for introducing him to cricket and said the Indian batter inspired him to follow the sport more closely. The 24-time Grand Slam winner confirmed that their relationship extends beyond admiration because both players maintained contact throughout their careers. The Serbian star expressed his desire to meet Kohli during his India visit, suggesting they could play a light-hearted mix of tennis and cricket together. He described the idea as a way to 'spread positive vibes and celebrate sport,' which he believed would create a special moment that united two different global fanbases.

'Virat is a friend,' says Djokovic:

Djokovic expressed his deep respect for Kohli, whom he considered to be a friend. He explained that Kohli had helped him develop his passion for cricket, which he had previously never watched. The tennis champion showed his admiration for Indian sports traditions while feeling a strong bond with Indian supporters around the world.

He mentioned that for the past several years, he has been receiving a strong urge to visit India and he plans to organise an event or compete in an exhibition match there. His statement has fueled speculation about a possible joint appearance with Kohli, which would be a rare crossover between two of the world’s biggest sporting icons.

Also read: Raja Shivaji: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh's 10 years old son Rahyl makes acting debut, will play this special role

Djokovic has displayed his passion for cricket after he demonstrated his cricket skills during the Australian Open by playing light cricket with Australian cricketer Steve Smith. The partnership between Kohli and those he wants to collaborate with would create a major international event that unites two sports superstars. The sports experience between Djokovic and Kohli will become one of the most popular sports events that involves two different sports, which have appeared in the past few years.

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