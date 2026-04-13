Virat Kohli to miss RCB vs LSG clash? Skipper Rajat Patidar gives big update, says, 'I feel he...'

Even while batting, he was seen getting treatment on his left leg during the 10th over of RCB's innings. He was batting on 35 off 25 deliveries at that stage and finished with 50 off 38 balls.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in a high-octane clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12, in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Virat Kohli, who scored 50 off 38 balls before getting out to Hardik Pandya in the 15th over, was seen sitting in the dugout due to ankle injury.

During the match, Kohli had walked off the field during the second innings of the match against Mumbai Indians, sparking concerns about his fitness. According to commentator Simon Doull, Kohli sustained an ankle injury, and he was seen getting treatment on his left leg during the 10th over of RCB's innings.

Even while batting, he was seen getting treatment on his left leg during the 10th over of RCB's innings. He was batting on 35 off 25 deliveries at that stage and finished with 50 off 38 balls.

Rajat Patidar gives major update on Virat Kohli's injury

Speaking after the post-match about any possible injury to Virat as being reported, Patidar said, "I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now."

RCB would be hoping that their former captain regains full fitness in time before their next game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday (April 15).

RCB jumps to 3rd place in the points table

RCB registered their third win of the season and jumped to third place in the IPL 2026 points table. They are only behind Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, the only two unbeaten sides this season so far. Patidar was delighted with the team's progress and lauded the players for putting in all the hard work.

Rajat Patidar after defeating MI with 18 runs

"Feel amazing. I think, whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in the full-packed stadium - that's a different feeling," Patidar said during the post-match presentation ceremony. He added, "I would say it's a more clarity about every individual, I would say (on the strong batting).

And the way Virat bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team effort, I would say,"he added