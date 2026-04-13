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Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay gets scared, runs away from his rally, assumes fan threw bomb at him, netizens react: 'Such cowardly hero'

Virat Kohli to miss RCB vs LSG clash? Skipper Rajat Patidar gives big update, says, 'I feel he...'

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Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay gets scared, runs away from his rally, assumes fan threw bomb at him, netizens react: 'Such cowardly hero'

Viral video: Vijay gets scared, runs away from his rally, netizens react

Viral video: Ahead of funeral, Asha Bhosle's mortal remains get honoured with tricolour, fans get emotional on her final journey

Viral video: Ahead of funeral, Asha Bhosle's mortal remains get honoured

This movie beats Dhurandhar The Revenge's Rs 1700 crore business in just 13 days, has no superstar, yet earned Rs 5874 crore

This movie beats Dhurandhar The Revenge's Rs 1700 crore business in just 13 days

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Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood

Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth

Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut wit

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Virat Kohli to miss RCB vs LSG clash? Skipper Rajat Patidar gives big update, says, 'I feel he...'

Even while batting, he was seen getting treatment on his left leg during the 10th over of RCB's innings. He was batting on 35 off 25 deliveries at that stage and finished with 50 off 38 balls.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 02:59 PM IST

Virat Kohli to miss RCB vs LSG clash? Skipper Rajat Patidar gives big update, says, 'I feel he...'
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in a high-octane clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12, in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Virat Kohli, who scored 50 off 38 balls before getting out to Hardik Pandya in the 15th over, was seen sitting in the dugout due to ankle injury.

During the match, Kohli had walked off the field during the second innings of the match against Mumbai Indians, sparking concerns about his fitness. According to commentator Simon Doull, Kohli sustained an ankle injury, and he was seen getting treatment on his left leg during the 10th over of RCB's innings.

Even while batting, he was seen getting treatment on his left leg during the 10th over of RCB's innings. He was batting on 35 off 25 deliveries at that stage and finished with 50 off 38 balls.

Rajat Patidar gives major update on Virat Kohli's injury

Speaking after the post-match about any possible injury to Virat as being reported, Patidar said, "I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now."

RCB would be hoping that their former captain regains full fitness in time before their next game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday (April 15).

RCB jumps to 3rd place in the points table

RCB registered their third win of the season and jumped to third place in the IPL 2026 points table. They are only behind Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, the only two unbeaten sides this season so far. Patidar was delighted with the team's progress and lauded the players for putting in all the hard work.

Rajat Patidar after defeating MI with 18 runs 

"Feel amazing. I think, whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in the full-packed stadium - that's a different feeling," Patidar said during the post-match presentation ceremony. He added, "I would say it's a more clarity about every individual, I would say (on the strong batting).

And the way Virat bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team effort, I would say,"he added

 

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Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay gets scared, runs away from his rally, assumes fan threw bomb at him, netizens react: 'Such cowardly hero'
Viral video: Vijay gets scared, runs away from his rally, netizens react
Virat Kohli to miss RCB vs LSG clash? Skipper Rajat Patidar gives big update, says, 'I feel he...'
Virat Kohli to miss RCB vs LSG clash? Skipper Rajat Patidar gives big update
US-Iran war: Tehran warns Pentagon of 'piracy' charge over gulf ports blockade, Japan weighs minesweepers' deployment in Strait of Hormuz
Iran warns Pentagon of 'piracy' charge, Japan weighs minesweepers' deployment
Viral video: Ahead of funeral, Asha Bhosle's mortal remains get honoured with tricolour, fans get emotional on her final journey
Viral video: Ahead of funeral, Asha Bhosle's mortal remains get honoured
This movie beats Dhurandhar The Revenge's Rs 1700 crore business in just 13 days, has no superstar, yet earned Rs 5874 crore
This movie beats Dhurandhar The Revenge's Rs 1700 crore business in just 13 days
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