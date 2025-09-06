Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
SPORTS
Only a handful of cricketers have achieved the rare feat of being ranked No.1 in ICC rankings across all three formats. From Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah, Shakib Al Hasan, and Matthew Hayden, these legends showcased unmatched dominance in world cricket.
Cricket is often described as a game of glorious uncertainties, but some players rise above formats to dominate the sport universally. Achieving the No.1 ICC ranking is a career highlight for any cricketer, but very few have managed to hold that position across all three formats, Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Here’s a look at the legendary names who have accomplished this rare feat.
The former Australian captain and one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Ricky Ponting, reached the No.1 spot in both Tests and ODIs during his peak. Though T20 cricket was in its early days during his career, Ponting’s dominance across formats made him one of the most complete players in cricket history.
Known as the “Run Machine,” Virat Kohli is one of the few modern cricketers to dominate all three formats. He has held the No.1 ranking in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is at different points in his career. Kohli’s consistency, adaptability, and unmatched chasing ability have cemented his place as one of the game’s greats.
India’s pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, has broken stereotypes by excelling in every format. His lethal yorkers, unplayable pace, and ability to bowl in any situation have earned him the No.1 spot across formats. Bumrah remains one of the rare bowlers to achieve this milestone.
Bangladesh’s greatest all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, is widely respected for his all-round contributions. He has been ranked No.1 across formats, particularly dominating as the top all-rounder. Shakib’s consistency with both bat and ball makes him a true legend of the game.
The explosive Australian opener Matthew Hayden was another cricketer who shone in all formats. Known for his power-hitting and match-winning knocks, Hayden’s dominance helped him achieve the No.1 position, making him one of the most feared openers in world cricket.
From Ricky Ponting’s leadership to Virat Kohli’s modern-day brilliance, and from Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal bowling to Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round mastery, these cricketers have etched their names in history by achieving the No.1 ICC ranking across all formats, a rare honour reserved only for the legends.
