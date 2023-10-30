Headlines

Virat Kohli to celebrate birthday at this place; Here’s what special planned

India will play their next match against Sri Lanka on 2 November at the 2011 ICC World Cup final match arena, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

After emerging victorious for the sixth time straight in ICC World Cup 2023 yesterday over England, Our Men in Blue are all set to face their upcoming clash against Sri Lanka and South Africa. India clinched a 100 run victory against England in Lucknow and paved their way to the top of the WC 2023 points table. India is also the only team to have remained undefeated in the marquee tournament so far.
 
With exciting matches lined up for India to play, there's also something special waiting for India’s star player, Virat Kohli to celebrate his 35th birthday.
 
Kohli’s birthday is on November 5th which also marks the date of India's clash against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) wants to take this opportunity and make Kohli’s birthday a grand celebration.
 
As per reports, around 70,000 Kohli masks for the crowd and a special cake for him will be arranged. Also a fireworks show is set to take place during the mid-innings break.
 
According to RevSports, Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly’s brother and CAB President said, “We have ordered a cake for Virat, and the design will be something everyone identifies with Virat Kohli,” he said. “I am not sharing the pictures yet, so let that be a surprise. Also, we plan to host a fireworks show during the mid-innings interval for Virat and the crowd. It will be our way of celebrating his birthday, and our way of saying that the entire Kolkata crowd are part of the celebrations. We are sure of a full house and everyone in the stands is a Virat fan. It is a gesture on behalf of all of them.” 
 
The stadium holds a very special place in Kohli's heart as he knocked his first international century against Sri Lanka in 2009. 
