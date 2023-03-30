Virat Kohli shares his 10th grade marksheet with an interesting caption, pic goes viral

File Photo

Virat Kohli, the batting powerhouse of Team India, is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. However, like many other sports stars, he had to sacrifice his education to pursue his passion for cricket. After completing his 12th grade in Delhi, Kohli had to give up further studies to focus on his cricketing career. But his hard work and dedication paid off, and he has become one of the most respected sportspersons in the world.

Recently, Kohli sparked an interesting conversation by sharing his 10th grade marksheet on Thursday, March 30. The marksheet, from Savior Convent School in Paschim Vihar, shows his impressive scores in subjects like English, Hindi, Science and Technology, Mathematics, Social Sciences, and Introductory IT (Information Technology). However, there was not a single mention of Sports, despite Kohli's superstar status in the field.

"It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport," Kohli wrote on the Koo app.

As part of PUMA's Let There Be Sport campaign, Kohli shared his own academic transcript to raise awareness about the significance of sports in conjunction with education and traditional studies. The image of Kohli's marksheet quickly gained traction on social media, garnering widespread attention.

At 34 years old, Virat Kohli remains one of the most impressive and inspiring figures in modern-day cricket. After taking a six-week break from the sport in August 2022, Kohli returned to the field with a renewed vigor and quickly regained his top form. Since his comeback during the Asia Cup, Kohli has smashed an impressive five centuries across various formats, solidifying his position as the second-highest century-scorer in international cricket with a total of 75 centuries, just behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100.

Looking ahead, Kohli is set to continue his impressive streak in the upcoming 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With his sights set on finally winning a title after a 15-year-long search, Kohli is sure to bring his A-game to the field and inspire his team to greatness.

