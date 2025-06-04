Virat Kohli took to the Instagram today to shares first post after clinching maiden IPL trophy for RCB.

After 18 overs, skipper Rajat Patidar has lifted the title for RCB, with their superstar batter Virat Kohli getting his first-ever IPL trophy after 18 years with the team. Virat Kohli took to the Instagram on June 4 to share first post after clinching maiden IPL trophy for RCB. However, the wait for the title continues for PBKS, who reached their first final in 11 years under the exceptional leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting.

Virat Kohli, who was waiting for the last 18 years to lift the IPL trophy, today took to the Instagram to express his emotions. Sharing couple of pictures, he wrote, "This team made the dream possible , a season I’ll never ever forget. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months."

THe RCB legend dedicated this trophy to loyal RCB fans who were standing through the franchinse in every thick and thin. "This one is for the fans of rcb who never ever left our side in the worst of times. This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team. As far as the ipl trophy is concerned- you’ve made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate my friend, but it’s been absolutely worth the wait," said Virat in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, speaking about his career in the post-match interview, Virat said that he is still finding ways to improve and make an impact on the field for the entirety of 20 overs.

"Well, I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. So there is an end date to our career, as you know. And by the time that I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say I gave it everything I had. So I look for ways to improve. I cannot play as an impact player, I want to feel 20 overs and make an impact in the field. That is the kind of player I have been. And God blessed me with that perspective, with the talent. And then you find different ways to help the team," said the star batter.

"This management, this group of players, has been outstanding, to be honest. They have gotten the right kind of players, match winners, people who take the game on. In the auction, a lot of people questioned our tactics. But by day two, we were very happy with what we had. And we had a lot of confidence in the strength of this group. And I want to give a big shout-out to this team. It would not have been possible without each and every one in the squad, in the playing XI, the management backing the players, keeping us positive throughout when the going got tough. So it is everyone's . I do not want to stand here and talk about myself. There is a lot that is spoken about me already. This win is for Bangalore. And it is for each and every one of the players, and the families, and the whole management as well," he concluded.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

The title wait continues for PBKS, who reached their second final and their first in 11 years.

(With the inputs from ANI)