'The greatest of all time..King Roger': Virat Kohli sends a heartfelt message to Roger Federer after retirement

Next week's Laver Cup will be Federer's final act after which he will retire from professional tennis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

Virat Kohli with Roger Federer (File Photo)

Virat Kohli, India's star batter, paid a heartfelt tribute to Roger Federer after the tennis icon announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday.

Next week's Laver Cup will be Federer's final act after which he will retire from professional tennis. Widely renowned as one of the greatest players of all time. 

At the age of 41, Federer has announced that the 20-time Grand Slam winner will call time on his illustrious and widely decorated career.  

 


Wishes and tributes have been coming in for the tennis star from all across the world, with Virat Kohli being the most recent. The India star batter replied on Federer's Instagram retirement post, hailing him as the greatest of all time and referring to him as King Roger.

 

Harbhajan Singh also commented on Federer's retirement and called him a thorough gentleman and an incredible player.

 

The Swiss international has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021, he has had a series of knee operations, and so in that sense, the news is not surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there "one more time."

He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

Federer's last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee, his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 and a half years.

