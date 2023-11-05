Virat Kohli scores 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record, netizens react

Sports
Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record. See here social media reactions.
Virat Kohli scored his 49th one-day international (ODI) century to equal cricket god, Sachin Tendulkar's record. Kohli completed the feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday.
Kohli has scored over 13,000 runs in the ODI format and has reached the landmark in 277 ODI innings. He has also scored 70 half-centuries.
His 49th century in the ODI format was long awaited and now people are busting with joy over King Kohli's century. Fans have filled social media platforms with appreciation posts. Let's have a look at some of the posts.
KING KOHLI— Ræ(@pongsutaekook) November 5, 2023
AMAZINGGGGGGG
AHHHHHHHHHH
49TH CENTURY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING!!!#GOATpic.twitter.com/A6rpyV4ccB
Virat Kohli the man the myth the legend.— Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) November 5, 2023
49th ODI century and 79th international hundred for The GOAT The King Kohli
The Greatest Of All Time The King
विराट कोहली #INDvsSA #GOAT#ViratKohli#Selfish#KingKohli #ViratKohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #Chokli pic.twitter.com/5jPqtwrJVm
Fastest to complete 49 hundreds in ODIs:— Bommi (@paramuvijay18) November 5, 2023
Virat Kohli - 277* innings.
Sachin Tendulkar - 451 innings.#GOAT pic.twitter.com/APqoLw4QLe