Indian cricketer Virat Kohli inadvertently caused a stir on social media when he shared a post that was misconstrued as a divorce announcement. This came at a time when the nation was still reeling from the news of AR Rahman's separation from his wife, Saira Banu, after nearly three decades of marriage. Kohli's post, which was circulated online, led many to believe that he was also hinting at a significant development in his relationship with actress Anushka Sharma.

The post, shared on his social media handle, began with the words, "Looking back, we've always been a bit different." It continued, "We never fitted into any box they tried putting us in. Two misfits, who just clicked We've changed over the years, but always done things our way."

"Some called us crazy; others didn't get it. But honestly? We didn't care. We were busy figuring out who we are. Then years of ups and downs, and even the pandemic couldn't shake us. If anything, it reminded us - being different is our strength," he said and then proceeded to speak about his fitness line.

Virat shared a post without any caption, leaving his fans in shock as they saw the Indian cricketer making a statement. Initially, they believed he was making a serious announcement. One fan commented, "Mujhe laga AR Rahman type kuch hai..." while another quickly wrote, "Why is it in a format where folks announce their divorce lmao."

In recent years, Kohli has taken a similar approach when announcing his resignation from T20I and Test captaincy. Therefore, fans were on edge when Kohli posted the picture.

Kohli has been a key player for India Down Under, but this time the focus is on him for a different reason. The 36-year-old batter has been struggling with form since his return to Test cricket in August, with only one half-century in five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

During the home series against the Kiwis, Kohli failed to score a single 50+ run, resulting in India's unprecedented 0-3 clean-sweep loss. In six Tests this year, Kohli has only managed to score 250 runs.

As the Border-Gavaskar trophy approaches, India faces multiple challenges. The team aims to secure a hat-trick of Test series wins Down Under while also striving to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final. A series defeat or even a narrow victory could jeopardize India's chances of making it to the title clash for the third consecutive time.

