SPORTS

Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him

Saurabh Tiwary gained recognition after being part of India’s U19 World Cup-winning team in 2008, captained by Virat Kohli. Now, years later, the duo reunited at Ranchi airport ahead of the ODI series against South Africa. Watch video.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 02:30 PM IST

Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him
Virat Kohli arrived in India ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, set to begin on November 30, 2025. His return has already excited fans, marking the start of another anticipated home assignment for the Men in Blue. However, what caught everyone's attention was that when Kohli arrived at Ranchi airport he was warmly welcomed by Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Saurabh Tiwary, his former Under-19 and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate.

Who is Saurabh Tiwary?

Saurabh Tiwary, a former Indian cricketer, has a career linked to prominent figures like Virat Kohli. As a left-handed middle-order batsman celebrated for his strong batting, Tiwary gained recognition after being part of India’s winning U19 World Cup team in 2008. Under Virat Kohli’s leadership, the team won the trophy in Malaysia, with Tiwary contributing significantly to India's middle order during the tournament.

Saurabh Tiwary's IPL career

After his success in junior cricket, Tiwary moved into domestic and franchise cricket, where he excelled for Jharkhand and several Indian Premier League teams. He played for Mumbai Indians (MI) starting from the 2008 Indian Premier League. He became a key player for them in the IPL 2010, where he was compared to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but as a left-handed batsman.

Tiwary later played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2011 to 2013, joining his U19 captain Kohli at the franchise. His ability to hit boundaries and stabilize innings made him a dependable middle-order choice.

After retiring from professional cricket, Tiwary moved into cricket administration. He currently serves as the secretary of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JKCA), contributing to the game's growth and management through administration.

Virat Kohi and Saurabh Tiwary's bond

The connection between Tiwary and Kohli was highlighted recently when Virat Kohli arrived in Ranchi before the India vs South Africa ODI on November 30. At Birsa Munda Airport, he was greeted by Saurabh Tiwary, recalling their journey from U19 teammates to professional cricketers. This moment showed the lasting respect and friendship between two players who advanced together in Indian cricket.

 

