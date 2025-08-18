'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
HomeSports

SPORTS

Virat Kohli's this teammate is FIRST choice for India's back-up wicketkeeper in Asia Cup 2025, not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, he is...

Sanju Samson is currently India's first choice for wicketkeeper-batter in T20Is; however, a report claims that the BCCI is considering this 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter as India's back-up wicketkeeper for the Asia Cup 2025. Check here to know more details about him.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 9, with the tournament adopting the T20 format in preparation for the T20 World Cup in 2026. Now, ahead of this high-octane tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are gearing up to reveal India's Asia Cup 2025 squad this Tuesday, August 19, in Mumbai. This year's Asia Cup will be a T20I tournament, featuring eight teams, with matches scheduled from September 9 to 28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. 

Suryakumar Yadav, who recently passed a fitness test at the BCCI's CoE in Bengaluru, will captain the Indian team. There's intense competition for several spots in the Indian team, especially for the wicketkeeping position.

Also Read: 'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

Who is the first choice for India's back-up wicketkeeper in Asia Cup 2025?

Sanju Samson is currently India's primary wicketkeeper-batter in T20Is, but the selection of his backup for the Asia Cup 2025 is still uncertain. A report in Sportstar on Sunday, August 17, suggests that 31-year-old Jitesh Sharma, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, is likely to make a T20I comeback.

Jitesh Sharma showcased exceptional form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025, playing a crucial role in the team's championship victory.

Reports indicate that Jitesh is likely to replace Dhruv Jurel as the reserve wicketkeeper-batter, who earlier held the position behind Sanju Samson during the England series.

Jitesh, with a total of 100 runs in seven innings across nine T20Is for India, last played a T20I match in Indore on January 14, 2024, against Afghanistan.

Why KL Rahul is not the race of wicketkeepers for Asia Cup 2025?

KL Rahul is the preferred wicketkeeper-batter for India in ODIs. The 33-year-old right-handed batter from Karnataka has also delivered impressive performances in the Champions Trophy, IPL, and Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy this year. However, it seems he will have to wait longer for a return to India’s T20I squad.

The wicketkeepr-batter, one of the four players to have scored over 2000 runs in T20Is for India, last played a T20I match in Adelaide on November 10, 2022, against England.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has played 42 T20 Internationals for India, scoring 861 runs at a notable strike rate of 152.39. His T20I career includes 3 centuries and 2 fifties, with a highest score of 111. His consistency and recent form position him as a strong contender for the wicketkeeping role in the upcoming tournament.

Sanju Samson's last game for India was in the 5th T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium on February 2, 2025. His performance was underwhelming.

He was dismissed early by Mark Wood, for 16 runs off just 12 balls, injecting hope with some powerful shots at the start. Despite smashing a six off the first ball and rattling the field with 16 runs in the opening over, Samson couldn’t build on it and miscuing led to an early exit.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
