Virat Kohli's sweet gesture for young fan in matching India kit during WI ODIs wins hearts; netizens react: 'Wow cute moment'

Virat Kohli signed a young fan's India jersey and posed for photos during the IND vs WI ODI series, with the viral video winning hearts on social media.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli endeared himself to fans on social media through a touching interaction with a young admirer wearing an Indian team jersey during the ODI series against the West Indies. A viral video of the exchange highlights Kohli's humble nature, as he took time from his busy schedule to connect with the boy, showcasing a different aspect of the star cricketer off the field.

Kohli signs jersey and poses for photos

According to visuals shared on X, Kohli noticed the young fan near an elevator. The boy's mother was with him. After seeing him in the India kit, Kohli stopped and warmly interacted with him. He signed the boy's clothing and then posed for many shots with him. Throughout the entire exchange, the boy appeared joyful and enthusiastic. Kohli was also seen smiling and conversing informally, making the situation comfortable for the young fan and his family.

Images were shared by the meeting pages from the meeting. Children who look up to their cricket idols are greatly impacted by such simple actions, according to many fans. The signed tee is now a treasured item for the young admirer.

Fans praise gesture, Kohli to play New Zealand ODIs next

During series and tours, Kohli, one of the most popular cricket players in the world, is frequently spotted sharing these kinds of moments with fans. Supporters have always valued his amiable demeanour. In terms of cricket, Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck during the third ODI against the West Indies.

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Shai Hope scored a century as West Indies won the match. Nonetheless, India won the series series series series series series series series series. The next trip to New Zealand, where India will play three One-Day Internationals, will be the 37-year-old batter's next action.