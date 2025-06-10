Diageo Plc, the current owner of RCB through its Indian subsidiary United Spirits Ltd, is reportedly considering strategic options for the franchise, which could include a potential sale.

It has a historic night for Virat Kohli and his entire Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team when they clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 18 years. However, after glorious win, the team might be facing significant changes at the top. According to a report from the Economic Times, Diageo Plc, the current owner of RCB through its Indian subsidiary United Spirits Ltd, is reportedly considering strategic options for the franchise, which could include a potential sale.

Sources familiar with the situation indicate that Diageo has started consulting potential advisors to explore various scenarios, including a partial stake sale or a complete divestment. Although no final decision has been made, insiders suggest the company could be seeking a valuation of up to $2 billion (raound Rs 200 crore) for the star-studded franchise.

Why Diageo is considering to sale RCB?

Diageo's strategic review aligns with India's health ministry's increased scrutiny of alcohol and tobacco brand promotions in sports, particularly the IPL. Facing regulatory pressures and shifting priorities, Diageo is reevaluating its non-core assets, especially given challenges in its premium liquor business in markets like the US.

As the news of RCB's potential sale broke, the sentiments also gave a boost to United Spirits' shares a boost. The stock prices went up as much as 3.3% on Tuesday morning. However, the decision wether to sell the franchise, or not, isn't final yet.

How Diageo acquired RCB?

RCB was initially acquired by Vijay Mallya, former owner of Kingfisher Airlines and a prominent figure in India’s liquor industry. After Mallya's business collapsed, Diageo took over United Spirits, gaining control of RCB.

Meanwhile, RCB has become one of the most talked-about IPL teams, thanks to Kohli and other big names like AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. Despite strong teams over many seasons, RCB had not won the title until this year. RCB won their first IPL trophy on 3 June 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad under the captainship of Rajat Patidar.

The IPL, with its lucrative broadcast deals and condensed match format, has grown into one of the most valuable properties in world sport. As RCB’s championship win concludes, attention now turns to what could be the franchise’s most significant off-field move.