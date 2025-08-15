Twitter
Virat Kohli's post for Indian Armed Forces on Independence Day goes viral, star cricketer says 'we smile in freedom because...'

Star India Legend Virat Kohli took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to Indian Armed Forces on Independence Day. Check below to see his viral post.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 03:21 PM IST

Virat Kohli's post for Indian Armed Forces on Independence Day goes viral, star cricketer says 'we smile in freedom because...'

Legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli took to social media, paying tribute to the sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

Taking to his Instagram, Virat posted an Instagram story, captioned, "Today, we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honor the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind."

image-19

Also Read: PM's BIG announcement to develop Sudarshan Chakra defence system against any threat by 2035, says, 'Every citizen must feel...'

Amidst Independence Day celebrations, discussions have arisen concerning Kohli's prospects for the 2027 ODI World Cup. A Dianik Jagran report suggests his career might conclude during the upcoming Australia tour. The report also highlights the need for Kohli to engage in domestic cricket to remain a contender for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. 

However, an Instagram post showed him practicing with Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Naeem Amin. The post's caption expressed appreciation, indicating Kohli's return to training after a break, which implies his continued focus and preparation.

Also Read: 79th Independence Day: Key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation; focus on employment, innovation and nuclear program

Meanwhile, India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer posted a picture of him batting and crowd cheering for him, wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day.

Ex-Indian skipper and spin wizard Anil Kumble, who is the leading wicket-taker in India's international cricket history with 953 scalps in 401 matches, also posted that Independence Day is a day "to celebrate the freedom we earned and reflect on the responsibility it carries."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With ANI inputs)

