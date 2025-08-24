Virat Kohli's lighthearted jab at Cheteshwar Pujara resurfaces after latter's international retirement: 'Usse zyaada shareef ladka...'

Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia Cup 2025
SPORTS
After Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement from international cricket, an video of Virat Kohli's amusing remark about him has re-emerged. Watch viral video here
Cheteshwar Pujara on August 24, 2025, announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing an end to his decade-long career. The 37-year-old batter Pujara shared a post on his official 'X' handle informing about the development. However, amid his retirement announcement, an old video of Virat Kohli has grabbed the attention of social media again.
During an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, Kohli humorously said that Pujara is the cricketer who avoids girls the most and is the most honorable person he knows. The video is from Kholi's early cricketing days.
In the now-viral video, comedian and host of the show, Kapil Sharma, can be seen asking Kohli, "Who runs away from girls the most?"
To which the right-handed cricketer hilariously replied, "Ladkiyon se sabse zyaada door bhaagte hain Cheteshwar Pujara. Bahut shareef hain. Usse zyaada shareef ladka maine nahin dekha hai." (One who runs away from girls most is Cheteshwar Pujara. He is a very noble man, haven't seen someone like him.)
Virat further says, "Naam hai Pujara, 5 baar puja karta hai din mein. Aur wife ka naam bhi Puja hai." (His name is Pujara, he does puja 5 times a day, his wife's name is Puja too.)
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old has retired from international cricket, leaving behind a legacy as one of India's most accomplished Test batsmen. Pujara, who primarily batted at No. 3 in Test cricket, amassed 7195 runs, averaging 43.60, and scored 19 centuries. He played crucial roles in India's twin Test series victories in Australia, notably scoring 521 runs during the 2018-19 series, including three centuries.
Despite maintaining his run-scoring form in domestic cricket, the veteran was not selected to play for India since the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) held at The Oval against Australia. The selectors did not recall him. The Saurashtra batsman also scored 21301 runs in 278 first-class matches, averaging 51.82, with an impressive 66 centuries.
