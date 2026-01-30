FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeSports

SPORTS

Virat Kohli’s Instagram deactivated? Why fans are buzzing over cricket star’s account

Virat Kohli’s Instagram briefly disappeared on Friday, showing 'profile not available' messages, sparking fan speculation and viral memes. The account was restored hours later, with no official explanation. Kohli remains active on X, while fans turn to Anushka Sharma for updates.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 09:29 AM IST

Virat Kohli’s Instagram deactivated? Why fans are buzzing over cricket star’s account
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli left fans startled after his official Instagram account appeared to vanish suddenly in the early hours of Friday. Users attempting to visit his verified handle were met with messages indicating the profile was unavailable or the link could be broken, triggering widespread confusion across social media platforms.

Screenshots shared by fan pages quickly went viral, fuelling speculation over whether the cricketer had voluntarily deactivated his account or if it was a technical issue. The situation escalated rapidly, with 'Virat Kohli Instagram' trending as fans searched for answers.

Account Restored Within Hours, No Official Word Yet

The mystery deepened but was partially resolved later on Friday morning when Kohli’s Instagram account reappeared and became accessible again. Despite the brief outage, there has been no clarification from Kohli, his management team, or Meta regarding what caused the temporary disappearance.

While Instagram users were left puzzled, Kohli’s presence on X (formerly Twitter) remained unaffected, offering some reassurance that he had not opted for a complete social media break. With more than 274 million followers, Kohli is among the most-followed athletes globally, making any disruption to his online presence instantly noticeable.

Fans React With Speculation and Memes

As news of the missing account spread, reactions ranged from concern to humour. Several users flooded social platforms with memes, while others attempted to link the incident to ongoing viral internet trends. The sudden silence from one of sport’s most influential digital voices left fans restless, especially given Kohli’s reputation for regular engagement and brand collaborations online.

Adding another layer to the intrigue, Instagram users also reported difficulty locating the account of Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, further intensifying speculation about whether the incident was coordinated or coincidental.

Timing Raises Eyebrows Amid Kohli’s Stellar Form

The episode drew even more attention due to its timing. Kohli has been enjoying a strong run of form and recently reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings following a match-winning century against New Zealand earlier this month. His Instagram page has long served as a window into his professional milestones and personal life.

Fans Turn to Anushka Sharma for Answers

With Kohli staying silent, fans shifted their focus to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. Her social media posts quickly became comment hubs, with users seeking updates or jokingly demanding explanations. Despite the barrage of messages, Anushka has not addressed the situation, continuing the couple’s recent emphasis on privacy.

For now, Kohli’s Instagram presence has been restored, and there appears to be no impact on his cricketing commitments, leaving fans with curiosity, memes and unanswered questions.

