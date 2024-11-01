Kohli's dance brought a wave of excitement to the stadium, eliciting enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Star India batter Virat Kohli transcends the role of a cricketer with his vibrant presence both on and off the field. Renowned for his lively behavior and intense passion, Kohli frequently engages with fans, drawing inspiration from their enthusiasm to enhance his performance and boost the team's momentum.

In the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, Virat Kohli delivered another memorable moment as a group of enthusiastic fans started singing the famous Bollywood song "My Name is Lakhan" when Team India took the field. This song is famously linked to Kohli's dance moves during matches.

The catchy tune echoed through the stadium as fans continued to fill the venue, inspiring Kohli to join in and perform the signature dance move from the song.

We did it again! Making Virat Kohli groove to My Name is Lakhan!

All attention will be focused on batter Virat Kohli, who has faced difficulties during the series against New Zealand. In the second Test, the 35-year-old experienced an unexpected dismissal, getting bowled out by a full toss from Mitchell Santner. Kohli's challenges persisted in the second innings, where he managed to score only 17 runs off 40 balls.

The former India captain was not the only batter to struggle, as the entire batting order faltered during both Tests, leading to India's first Test series defeat at home in 12 years. Notably, this also marked New Zealand's first-ever Test series victory in India.

In the Mumbai Test, Tom Latham won the toss and chose to have the hosts field first, as Rohit Sharma's team seeks to prevent a clean-sweep series defeat.

This match will be India's final home fixture in the current World Test Championship cycle, as the team is set to travel to Australia next month for an exciting five-Test series that begins on November 22 in Perth.