SPORTS
Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli's life revolves around cricket, family, and friends. He often shows affection for his loved ones through gestures like kissing the locket with his wife Anushka Sharma's picture when he scores a century. Another significant person in his life is his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who played a crucial role in shaping his cricket career, and Kohli often makes it a point to connect with him after achieving milestones.
After scoring an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, his 51st ODI century, in the victorious match against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025, he dialed up Rajkumar Sharma, who was in live interview. Without hesitation, Rajkumar stopped the interview and stepped away to take the call. He returned with a smile delighted by the conversation with his protégé. Resuming the interview, Rajkumar Sharma shared, "I congratulated him, and you can't help but feel an overwhelming sense of happiness during moments like these."
"I hope you won't ask me now if Virat Kohli is out of form,” he jokingly added. The video has gone viral. Watch here:
Virat Kohli's latest century ended a drought dating back to November 2023, silencing critics who had questioned his form over the past two years. Reacting to this, Rajkumar insisted that Kohli was never out of form. "He's been doing this for years, consistently winning matches for the country," he emphasised. "Apart from 51st ODI & 82nd overall hundred, he has completed 14,000 ODI runs as well. It is a big achievement and I am proud of him that he has made the whole country proud. We are all happy that he has given happiness to the whole country," he added.
Rajkumar Sharma was in Dubai to watch Kohli play, with tickets arranged by Kohli, and was staying in the same hotel as the Indian star, making the moment even more special and proud for the coach.
