Virat Kohli ruled out of India vs Afghanistan ODI series, know why

The former India captain was set to return to international cricket after IPL 2026, but the injury has now put that on hold.

Virat Kohli has sustained a hamstring injury and is reportedly out of India’s upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, PTI reports. It’s a major blow for the team as the series was supposed to begin India’s build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The former India captain was set to return to international cricket after IPL 2026, but the injury has now put that on hold.

Virat Kohli's steller perforamace at IPL 2026

He hit a match-winning fifty in the IPL 2026 final last Sunday in Ahmedabad, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans to win back-to-back titles. Despite being 37, Kohli’s fitness remains elite and he was in top form all season. He finished with 675 runs in 16 innings at 56.25, striking at 165.84. He was RCB’s top scorer and fourth overall in the tournament.

"He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told the news agency.

Who can replace Virat Kohli?

With Kohli out, Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad could come into India’s squad.

Jaiswal was in India’s squad for the last ODI series against New Zealand but didn’t feature in any of the three games. Gaikwad, meanwhile, stood out in the middle order during last year’s ODI series against South Africa. He is currently with the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka.

India vs Afghanistan ODI series

The three-match ODI series will start on June 13 in Dharamsala. Kohli’s absence will diminish the series’ appeal.

Meanwhile, it’s still unclear whether Rohit Sharma will feature in the full series against Afghanistan. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said during the squad announcement that Rohit’s availability depends on fitness after a hamstring injury limited his IPL games.

India’s squad for ODI series against Afghanistan:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey