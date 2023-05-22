Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, other Team India players to wear Adidas cricket jersey this world cup

Team India players to wear Adidas cricket jersey this world cup

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) signed a partnership with global sportswear brand Adidas as a kit sponsor. The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah via his Twitter account, and the next time the Indian side takes the pitch, spectators may notice them wearing a new limited overs jersey.

The players are now split among their separate franchises in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), however, the 2023 World Test Championship final will see them dressed in white taking on Australia.

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," tweeted Jay Shah.

“The fine print of the contract is being worked out. But the valuation is set to go up,” a BCCI official said.

Jay Shah didn’t reveal more details, however, it was earlier learnt that Adidas will replace Killer on a five-year deal.

A new era began with the establishment of a collaboration between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and MPL Sports, the brand of the Mobile Premier League, after the three-year agreement between the BCCI and the world's largest sportswear company Nike expired in 2020.

The MPL agreement was good through December 31, 2023. As the merchandising partner, MPL was required to pay the BCCI 65 lakh per match and 3 crore annually (a total of 9 crore). However, MPL began seeking a replacement in 2022 since it was difficult to keep up with the agreement.

The deal between the BCCI and Killer Jeans is reportedly scheduled to expire on May 31.

“Imagine, they get to leverage from Virat Kohli, who is a Puma athlete, and Rohit Sharma, an Adidas athlete, with this association,” a leading industry executive said.