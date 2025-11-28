Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant visit MS Dhoni's Ranchi home for special dinner ahead of IND Vs SA ODI series, watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra name their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra; here's what it means
SPORTS
Ahead of the first ODI, scheduled for November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and other team members visited former India captain Dhoni's house in Ranchi for a special dinner party. Watch viral video here
In Ranchi, a series of Indian cricketers were seen visiting MS Dhoni’s residence as the team gathered for the ODI series against South Africa. This tradition, common when the team plays in Dhoni’s hometown, established a relaxed and positive atmosphere before a critical white-ball assignment. Following the recent Test series loss, the early indications in Ranchi suggested that the players were eager to quickly regain their focus.
After a practice session earlier in the day, Kohli visited Dhoni’s house for a meeting.
Several videos have surfaced on social media showing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad visiting Dhoni's home. Other team members also arrived for a dinner party at Dhoni's house.
Virat Kohli reached MS Dhoni's home for dinner. pic.twitter.com/5wAw05LWGP— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) November 27, 2025
.@RishabhPant17 can we get some Mahi-Rat Pictures pic.twitter.com/UZ9kinPfoW— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) November 27, 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad reached MS Dhoni's farmhouse! pic.twitter.com/vSQe923OO2— Max Unwell (@thalaterritory) November 27, 2025
In preparation for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, Kohli and Rohit Sharma were observed honing their skills in the nets earlier in the day. Tilak Varma and Gaikwad also took part in the practice session.
This series against South Africa will mark the return of Rohit and Virat to international cricket. Their last appearance together in ODIs was in Australia, where India was defeated in the first 2 matches, resulting in a series loss of 1-2.
After a challenging start to the series, Rohit and Virat showcased their expertise in the final ODI, forming a match-winning partnership that secured India a consolation victory against Australia.
Having retired from Tests, Rohit and Kohli will now return under KL Rahul’s captaincy for the upcoming three-match ODI series.
The Indian team will face considerable pressure following the Test series loss, but the return of Rohit and Virat is anticipated to significantly boost morale as they head into the three ODIs.
Meanwhile, the presence of numerous Indian stars meeting Dhoni added a nostalgic element to the build-up of the ODI series. Fans assembled outside the residence and shared photos and excitement on social media, commemorating the reunion of some of Indian cricket’s most beloved figures.
As India prepares to compete against South Africa in what is expected to be a high-intensity match, the team's meeting with Dhoni provided a heartwarming moment, reflecting the legacy, unity, and lasting impact of one of India’s most iconic captains.